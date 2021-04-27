Shahbaz calls for evolving joint virus emergency strategy

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday expressed grave concern over increasing oxygen shortage and disastrous coronavirus situation, and called for evolving comprehensive emergency strategy in consultation with all quarters concerned to save the country from India-like mishap.

He underscored that consultation process among federation, all the four provinces as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan should be launched on day-to-day basis.

“Focus should be placed on improving the strategy to save the people from new variant of virus and its fatal consequences,” he said, adding: “The model of successful strategy evolved in our tenure to deal with dengue can be used.”

The opposition leader in the National Assembly called upon the government to accelerate the pace of supply of Covid-19 vaccine for the people, saying assistance can be sought from the private sector in this regard.

He warned that any more hesitation, ambiguity and delay in the existing phase of coronavirus will prove to be fatal mistake. “The result deduced from the previous experience is that the only way to rein in coronavirus is vaccinating the maximum number of people,” he added. “This is criminal negligence that the government has not taken timely steps to purchase the desired quantity of vaccine due to which coronavirus has spread to alarming proportion,” he said, adding: “Focus should be placed on phased administrative matters with clear and unequivocal mind and policy.”

Shahbaz said correct determination of ground realities, provision of trusted statistics, and effective monitoring of steps will have to be ensured.

He appealed to the people to follow Covid-19 SOPs strictly and cooperate with the government institutions in ensuring the elimination of this fatal virus. He also urged the government to reactivate the local bodies and seek help from them and their representatives to control this pandemic.