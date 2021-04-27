Efforts on to unite Muslim states against Islamophobia: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday Pakistan had started its attempts to unite the entire Muslim world under one banner against Islamophobia and would soon warn the United Nations (UN)and European Union to stop the disrespect of Islamic figures.

“We have started contacting Muslim heads of states and will get them united on a single approach and move the UN and European Union with it,” the Premier said while addressing a ceremony held for laying the foundation stone of the South Punjab Secretariat.

Khan said the entire Muslim world would ask them that they could not hurt the sentiments of more than a billion Muslims in the name of freedom of speech. “You cannot think of hurting [the sentiments of] Jews through the Holocaust because the Jews are united.”

The Prime Minister said once all the Muslim countries got united, they would send a strong message that if blasphemy was committed against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the “50 states would observe a trade boycott with them, which would have an impact”, adding: “Only then we can achieve our goal and be successful”.

Khan, meanwhile said the establishment of South Punjab Secretariat was a step towards new beginning as now the allocated development funds would be spent on the prosperity of the people of this neglected region.

Quoting statistics, he said the region consisted of 33 per cent population of the Punjab province, but in the past only 17 per cent of the budget allocation was made to it.

Due to re-allocation of uplift funds, about Rs260 billion losses were incurred in these areas due to poor policies of the previous provincial governments, he added. Khan said they had also decided that South Punjab would get its due job quota according to its size and population, adding all the issues of the region would be resolved in the secretariat.

Referring to the deprivation and poverty in South Punjab, the Prime Minister said he had brought Chief Minister Usman Buzar so that he could implement his vision in the region.

In a veiled reference to former ruling elite, Khan said they were doing politics in Pakistan and making investment abroad.

The ceremony was attended by ministers, including Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Khusru Bakhtiar, Fakhar Imam, Zartaj Gul, besides provincial ministers and high officials.

Separately, making a virtual statement at the opening segment of 77th Session of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP), Prime Minister Khan stressed upon wider regional and global cooperation to tackle the devastating health and socioeconomic impacts caused by Covid-19 pandemic, saying efforts for recovery could not work in isolation.

Khan said Pakistan had shifted its focus from geo-politics to geo-economics. “We are ready to join hands for win-win outcomes. Our success lies in cooperative multilateralism and partnerships. Let Asia-Pacific take the lead. Pakistan is willing to work with all members to advance our shared objectives,” he added.

The Prime Minister also suggested four key areas of focus – including putting the people on front and centre for pro-poor and inclusive policies, and strengthening of public health and social protection systems.

Thirdly, he called for modeling economies on more resilient and sustainable grounds. Regarding his fourth suggestion, the Prime Minister said there was a dire need to mobilise adequate financing for development.

Prime Minister Khan further mentioned that peace and development must be anchored in human rights, which should be upheld and protected universally. The international community needed to pay special attention to situations of foreign occupation, he added.

For the developing countries, he said, the debt issue must be addressed in a fair and sustainable manner. “With my ‘Global Initiative on Debt Relief’, Pakistan has been advocating this cause on all world forums. Only through enhanced regional and international cooperation can we reopen safely and sustainably, starting with equitable access to affordable vaccines for all. We have to think in the long term, keeping in mind the best interest of our future generations,” he added.

Meanwhile, speaking at the first phase of Kisan Cards distribution ceremony, Prime Minister Khan termed the uplift of farmers vital for prosperity, saying the agriculture sector would be revamped on modern lines to benefit both growers and the country.

“Giving strength to farmers mean making the country strong,” he said, adding the government was firm to bring a positive transformation in the lives of farmers.

The Prime Minister said he had decided to personally oversee the agriculture sector and would be getting updates on related projects every week. Khan said through agriculture reforms, the government had diverted Rs 1,100 billion additional money to farmers. He announced increasing subsidy on DAP (diammonium phosphate) from Rs500 to Rs1,000 under Kisan Card.