South African cricket ‘averts’ crisis

JOHANNESBURG: South African cricket stepped back from the brink of an international crisis when officials announced late Sunday evening that the differences between the two rival factions battling for governance of the game had been resolved.

In a joint statement issued shortly before midnight, Cricket South Africa’s members’ council and interim board announced that agreement had been reached on a new governance model.

The agreement came two days after the country’s sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gave notice that he would withdraw recognition of Cricket South Africa, a move which could have resulted in CSA being suspended from the International Cricket Council.