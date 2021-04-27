15th National Women Softball in June

LAHORE: The 15th National Women’s Softball Championship has been cancelled due to the increased cases of coronavirus.

However, after the situation improves the event may be held in Karachi in June this year under floodlights.

It was decided in a meeting of Softball federation meeting, which was attended by President Syed Waseem Hashmi, Vice Presidents Pervaiz Ahmed Shaikh & Muhammad Nasir, General Secretary Zeeshan Merchant, Chairperson Women Wing Alia Ahmed, Finance Secretary Murad Hussain, and other officials.