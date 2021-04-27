PCB to hire a full-time psychologist

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opened a position for a full-time psychologistâ€™ for cricketers at the National High-Performance Centre (NHPC), Lahore.

The psychologist will work on the performance of the players as well as their personal issues.

The psychologist will monitor the playersâ€™ daily behaviour and compile a report.

On the other hand, PCB is also looking for a Chief Medical Officer after Dr Sohail Saleem stepped down from his position last mint.

He resigned after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season six was postponed due to loopholes in the bio-secure bubble and cases of Covid-19.