Federation ready to thwart any misadventure: PBF president

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) president Mohammad Khalid Mehmood Monday assured the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) that there was no threat of international ban on the federation and if any misadventure was initiated by any quarters, they have a solid case for the Court of Arbitration for Sports.

Khalid, who along with secretary PBF Col (r) Nasir Tung called on Minister for IPC Dr Fehmida Mirza at her office, said that the PBF had always followed its constitution and held its elections by following every clause of that constitution.

“The PBF clauses clearly define the eligibility for the office-bearers. Before conducting such elections, every candidate will have to fulfill these requirements. If anyone has contested elections against these rules, his candidature is questionable.”

The minister stressed the need to resolve all these issues, making it clear that the country could not afford an international ban on any sports in the future.

The PBF president said that they had all the corners covered. “If any attempts were made using any personal connections, the matter will be put forward before the Court of Arbitration for Sports.”

Later talking to ‘The News’, DG Asif said the government wanted an amicable solution to all the pertaining matters.

“We don’t want any breakaway factions in sports and only want an amicable solution of all the issues confronting sports in the country. These meetings are part of that process.”