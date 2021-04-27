Yilmaz-inspired Lille fight back against Lyon to retake top spot

PARIS: Burak Yilmaz scored twice and set up another as Lille staged a brilliant comeback to claim a thrilling 3-2 victory at title rivals Lyon on Sunday and reclaim top spot in Ligue 1 from reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain.

The away side trailed by two goals shortly before half-time, but Yilmaz inspired an unlikely fightback to send Lille one point clear of PSG with four matches remaining.

Monaco are just a point further back in third after Wissam Ben Yedder’s late goal grabbed a 1-0 win at Angers, but fourth-placed Lyon’s title challenge appears all but over, sitting six points off the pace.

“Scoring just before half-time gave us a lot of confidence, we knew we could go all the way,” Lille’s other goalscorer Jonathan David told Canal Plus.

“We will celebrate, then focus for the next match. These are victories which prove to us that we can go to the end.”

Lyon assistant coach Claude Fichaux said: “The scenario and the result are terrible. We arrived in the dressing room downcast.”

Lyon struck first in the 20th minute as Islam Slimani drilled Maxence Caqueret’s cut-back into the roof of the net.

The hosts’ doubled their lead in comical circumstances 10 minutes before the interval as confusion in the Lille defence ended with the ball ricocheting off captain Jose Fonte and into his own net.

But Christophe Galtier’s men gave themselves hope on the stroke of half-time when Yilmaz smashed a free-kick into the top corner to score his 11th league goal of the campaign.

The visitors levelled on the hour mark as Yilmaz broke clear of the Lyon defence and squared for David to convert a simple tap-in.

The 35-year-old sealed the victory in the 85th minute, latching onto his fellow Turkish international Yusuf Yazici’s flick-on to bear down on goal and clip a cool finish over Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes. Monaco, who edged PSG to the title in 2017, remain well in the hunt.