Test squad starts training

LAHORE: Pakistan’s squad started training at the Harare Sports Club on Monday for their two-Test series against Zimbabwe.

The 11 members of the Test squad that arrived in Zimbabwe on April 21 and joined the rest of the squad after returning negative COVID-19 tests have also started training, said a PCB official in a message from Harare.

The members of the Test squad joined the other members after five days of isolation.

They had been engaged in separate training in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The first Test starts from April 29.

Test Squad: Babar Azam (C), Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Tabish Khan, Hasan Ali, Shahnawaz Dhani, Nauman Ali, Zahid Mehmood, Sajid Khan.