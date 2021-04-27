Pakistan’s Tokyo-bound shooters suffer setback

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Tokyo-bound shooters faced a setback when the ISSF World Cup scheduled in Baku, Azerbaijan, from June 21 to July 2 was cancelled.

This was the only event for them before the Olympics.

The International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) on Monday announced: “We are forced to inform you that ISSF World Cup Baku 2021 will not take place [due to the situation with the coronavirus pandemic and surge in the growth of the number of people infected in the territory of Azerbaijan].”

It is to be noted that Gulfam Joseph, Khalil Akhtar, and Ghulam Mustafa Bashir have not participated in any international event since December 2019.

“This was to provide them with a good training opportunity but sadly this has been lost,” said Executive Vice President of National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Javaid Lodhi.

He said they have been informed by the ISSF about the cancellation of the world cup. “We will now devise a plan and see what we can do for their training and preparation for the Olympics,” said Javaid.

Before the Baku world cup, the shooters lost another opportunity when the ISSF World Cup in Changwon, Korea, in April was cancelled.

They missed the National Test Event scheduled in Tokyo from April 25-30 as the authorities restricted it to Japanese shooters only.

Another blow to the preparations of the Tokyo-bound shooters was when NRAP dropped the programme of inviting a renowned Serbian coach for their training.

The NRAP had to take this decision because no foreign coach was willing to travel to Pakistan due to the covid-19 situation all over the world.

Considering this situation, NRAP arranged a three-week training camp recently and decided to hold one more after Ramadan.

The only quality training they had was when they went to Germany in March 2020 which was arranged by NRAP.