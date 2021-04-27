Pakistan among eight nations to feature in Women’s CWG cricket

LAHORE: Pakistan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, a country from the Caribbean region and hosts England were on Monday named as teams that have qualified for the women’s T20 competition of the 2022 Commonwealth Games as cricket returns to the multi-sporting event.

The seven countries have secured qualification as a result of their standings in the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings as on April 1.

A yet-to-be-determined qualifier will complete the eight-team competition, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) announced.

Cricket is the first discipline to announce qualifying teams for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.