Naushad lauds Rizwan’s contribution to Pak batting lineup

ISLAMABAD: Former chief selector and ICC Match Referee Naushad Ali Monday hailed Mohammad Rizwan’s contribution to the national team, terming him as the batsman who knows the art of accepting responsibility and then making sure he achieves the set target.

Reacting to Pakistan’s third successive series win on the African Safari, Naushad said it was outcome of brilliant batting display by Rizwan who stayed till the end almost four times during the last seven T20Is Pakistan played in Africa.

“On four occasions during the last seven innings, he either carried his bat or made sure he stays in the business till the victory was achieved. This is a quality of a great batsman. Cricket, especially batting is all about accepting responsibility, making sure that your team stays in the match till the end. Rizwan has done that for Pakistan. He reminds me of the role Javed Miandad used to play in the past. Besides the element of responsibility, nudging the ball around and stealing single and twos is a quality he shares with Miandad.”

The former team manager hoped that Rizwan would continue with the same vein.

“The best thing about Rizwan is that he is very humble and concentrates only on his profession, tries to give his hundred percent, and is also sincere with his profession and duties. I hope he would become an icon in days to come as he has already shown signs of becoming a genuine international batsman.”

Naushad also spoke highly of Babar Azam’s abilities as a leader besides being an exciting batsman.

“The best thing about Babar is he never comes under pressure while captaining the side. This is a quality of a genuine leader. There are no two opinions on the batting quality he possesses but it is his ability to handle his resources in the middle that has impressed the most.”

The former chief selector wanted the middle-order to come up to the expectations.

“There were two reasons behind middle-order’s failure. They are not ready to accept the responsibility. Secondly, they were not fully put to a real test. Sometimes you have to shuffle your resources to get the best out of them. If Asif Ali, Haider Ali, and Danish Aziz are misfit, we have other options which must be tried.”

Naushad rated Pakistan as favourites for the forthcoming two-match Test series starting with the opening Test from April 29.

“Pakistan’s quality bowling resources backed by Zimbabwe’s Test’s inexperience give tourists favourites tag. The pace-cum-spin Pakistan attack is capable of delivering even against the best of the batting line-up. On the other hand, Zimbabwe’s batting lineup is not used to staying at the wicket for a longer period. In that scenario, Pakistan obviously become favourites to take the series.”