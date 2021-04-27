close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 27, 2021

BoP, NIC sign agreement

Business

 
April 27, 2021

LAHORE: The Bank of Punjab (BoP) had always been at the forefront to support young entrepreneurs as a part of its CSR initiatives, a statement said on Monday.

The bank has collaborated with the National Incubation Centre, Karachi, and hosted an “Award and MoU signing ceremony” at NIC, NED University, Karachi, it added.

As a part of the initiative, the organisations will be providing FinTech startups a collaborative workspace, access to various training programmes, and industry mentors from the financial and IT sector.

To expand the budding FinTech sector in Pakistan, the Bank of Punjab and NIC Karachi will jointly host a FinTech conference/ hackathon.

Latest News

More From Business