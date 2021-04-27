Value-addition to aid fruit exports

LAHORE: Pakistan-China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) members on Monday urged for joint ventures with China for establishing quality enhancement centres, fruit processing units, dehydration plants, and cold storage chains so Pakistani fruits could be exported in line with international standards.

PCJCCI President SM Naveed, during a think tank session, said the fruit sector of Pakistan had enormous potential, and could be beneficial for both countries.

There was a dire need of forming a preliminary research team in order to put ideas into practice. “Our aim is to import fresh, processed and dry fruits from Pakistan, which would be re-exported to the rest of the world after value-addition,” he added.

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif said it would be a great initiative if China establishes fruit processing and value-addition plants in Pakistan, which would be beneficial to both countries. While highlighting the prospects of joint ventures in mango cultivation he said that with a total area of 167.5 thousand hectares under mango cultivation, Multan produced 1,732,000 tons of mangoes making it the second major fruit crop of Pakistan after citrus. Pakistan was also ranked fourth in the world for its mango production, he added.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Daud Ahmed said Pakistan produced a wide variety of fruits and vegetables, with total annual production estimated at nine million tons. “This includes mangoes 438,000 tons, apples 525, 000 tons, guavas 126,000 tons, apricots and other fruits 1.914 million tons, other fruits include bananas, grapes, pomegranates, pears and dates.”