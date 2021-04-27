Rupee hits four-week low

KARACHI: The rupee fell to its lowest level in four weeks on Monday, as importers and corporates continued to buy dollars to meet their obligations amid tightening of the coronavirus lockdown measures across the country, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 154.13 against the dollar — its weakest level since March 29, and 0.17 percent lower from Friday’s closing of 153.87.

The rupee ended at 155 against the dollar in the open market. It had finished at 154.20 in the previous session. It depreciated 0.51 percent during the session.

The demand for the dollars from importers has been strong in recent sessions with the multinational firms seeking the greenbacks for repatriation of profits and dividends also put pressure on the local unit.

“The demand from importers is usually high at the end of each month. The supplies were not adequate to meet the demand,” a currency dealer said.