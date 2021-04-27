close
Tue Apr 27, 2021
April 27, 2021

Exams in the time of a pandemic

Newspost

 
April 27, 2021

Pakistan is under the grips of the third wave of Covid-19. Every other day, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) shares a scary picture of the current situation. The government has decided to impose lockdowns in some cities to control the spread of the virus. It is also urging people to follow SOPs strictly and to stay at home. On the other hand, the government has announced the schedule for the matric and intermediate annual examinations. How is it safe to conduct the examinations when Covid-19 cases are rising? Nothing is more important than the lives of students. Th government should either postpone the exams or conduct online exams.

Rooma Arooj

Lahore

