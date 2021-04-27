Scary picture

At present, the entire world is engulfed by the deadly and highly contagious coronavirus. India is currently dealing with the worst crisis as the virus has wreaked havoc on the country’s healthcare system. People are dying in thousands. There is a lack of oxygen supply in hospitals, and the number of critically ill patients who must be hospitalised has gone far beyond the capacity of the health system. People are dying on streets, and morgues and crematories or burial places have run out of capacity. Every country is trying to curb the virus by vaccinating its people and enforcing strict measures to restrict contact among people. While the rest of the world is scrambling to deal with the deadly virus, Pakistan seems largely indifferent. On one hand, people are completely disregarding social distancing. On the other hand, the government also does not seem to be willing to put in full efforts to stop the deadly virus. Despite government appeals, shopping malls are full. A majority of people don’t wear masks. The government had to call in the army to ensure the implementation of SOPs. However, it is surprising that the government hasn’t decided to impose a complete lockdown for a couple of weeks, especially when we are witnessing the horrors of the virus in our neighboring country. The economy is important but not more than people’s lives.

The government does not have a solid vaccination plan. We only have ordered vaccines for a handful of our population. I am afraid that if we don’t take this virus seriously, we will face an India-like situation soon. The government must enforce a complete and strict lockdown and people must follow social distancing and wear masks. All social gatherings must be avoided.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad