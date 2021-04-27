On ending injustice

For over 70 years, the Palestinians have suffered at the hands of the Zionists who occupied their land, creating the State of Israel. The situation has been tense for years, with much of the country annexed as the nation of Israel, and Palestinians already relegated to the West Bank and the Gaza Strip. Things took a turn for the worse last week, when after prayers at the Al Aqsa mosque, a group of extremist Israelis threatened and harassed Muslims who were in gathered at a promenade in the Old City of Jerusalem, marking the end of the day of fasting. There have been acts of violence since the beginning of Ramazan in Jerusalem, and threats from extremist groups. As a result of the violence, at least 100 Palestinians and around 20 Israeli policemen have been injured. And the Red Crescent Society has said the zone is like one of war with people being treated in hospitals. The Palestinians have demanded that restrictions to the Al Aqsa mosque and attempts to annex further parts of Jerusalem by refusing entry to Palestinians be ended.

The problem is a familiar one. So too is the reaction. The violence has been condemned by Hamas, which rules the limited State of Palestine, as well as Jordan and the Hezbollah based in Jordan. But this is obviously not enough. The issue has to be settled and solved once and for all. At the present moment, it seems that things are worsening with violent Israelis allowed to operate freely without any attempt to rein them in.

While the US Embassy has issued a statement condemning the violence, the US is in many ways responsible for the situation of the Palestinians. Under the Trump regime, it had said that Jerusalem was to be the new capital of Israel instead of Tel Aviv. Currently the territory is shared between the various groups who all see it as a holy place. The situation in Palestine can only be ended through a process of dialogue and discussion between all the groups involved in the problem. First of all, Israel has to end its inhumane blockades. A people who are angry and starving are justified in using whatever means they have to end this occupation – in this case all they have are sticks and stones. Israel needs to recognise the right to return of Palestinians who have been displaced from their homes. There needs to be an immediate end to the construction of new settlements on disputed territory and the removal of existing settlements. The system of apartheid that Israel has imposed, where Palestinians live in isolated bantustans, has to end so that Palestinians have sufficient space in what should ideally be a land they can call their own. The rest of the world needs to wake up to the fact that Israel has colonised territory and established an apartheid state. Only international action can force this rogue state to change its behaviour.