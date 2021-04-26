OICCI asks govt to harmonise GST on goods, services

ISLAMABAD: The Overseas International Chamber of Commerce and Industries (OICCI) has asked the government to harmonize the General Sales Tax (GST) on both goods and services and reduce its rate from 17 percent to 13 percent for the upcoming budget 2021-22.

The OICCI is the collective voice of the top 200 foreign investors in Pakistan belonging to 35 countries who, as a group, are among the largest stakeholders in the economy of Pakistan. The OICCI members contribute roughly one-third of the total tax revenue collection and are among the largest investors.

According to the tax proposals forwarded by the OICCI to the FBR and Ministry of Finance, the sales tax rates (federal and provincial), both on goods and services, should be harmonized throughout the country and be aligned to 13pc charged in Sindh. Moreover, only one tax return should be filed with FBR.

The sales tax rate in Pakistan, at 17pc, is the highest in Asia. Our analysis shows an average of less than 12pc in Asia, with a range of 6pc to 17pc.

Moreover, different rates of sales tax on goods and services i.e. standard, reduced, specified etc. prevailing in the country lead to a number of issues for business organizations operating all over the country.

Disallowance of expenses on sales to sales tax unregistered persons Through Finance Act 2020, a new clause inserted in Section 21 of the ordinance disallowed deductions of expenses in proportion to the sales made to sales tax unregistered persons. The aforementioned measure taken by the government is onerous, penalizes tax compliant sector which should be incentivised towards documentation of economy. Recommendations i. Section 21(q) introduced by Finance Act 2020 should be omitted.

Furthermore, to promote documentation and incentivise tax compliant sectors, section 65A (omitted via Finance Act 2017), which gave tax credit of 3pc, where 90pc of sales were to sales tax registered persons, should be restored.

The sales tax be applied at the time of actual delivery for ease of doing business, rather than earlier of receipt or delivery. It is proposed that: a. Delete the phrase “or the time when any payment is received by the supplier in respect of that supply, whichever is earlier” in the definition of “time of supply” in section 2(44) of the Sales Tax Act 1990.

Section 8B in STA 1990. Recommendations: Section 8B of the STA 1990 should be abolished for registered taxpayers.

Minimum Value Addition Tax (MVAT) (Twelfth Schedule of STA 1990) Recommendation: Sub-clause (iii) of clause 2 of Twelfth schedule of STA 1990 should be appropriately amended, exempting all service providers from MVAT where related output tax is paid to provincial sales tax authorities.

Sales tax and duties exemption on import of locally manufactured goods 6th schedule to Sales Tax Act 1990 (Part 1 and Part 3) and 5th Schedule of Customs Act provides sales tax exemption and reduction in custom duties for various projects irrespective of the fact that same goods are being manufactured locally in Pakistan.

These projects mainly include power projects of 25 MW and above, new private transmission lines projects of US$50 million or above and companies operating in Gwadar Port Free Zone, including holding company, operating companies, and contractors / sub-contractors. Recommendation: Either remove these exemptions and reduction in custom duties or ii. Allow local industry to supply at zero rate of sales tax with corresponding concessions on duties.

For withholding taxes, the OICCI recommended that withholding tax regime should be revamped by reducing it to a maximum of five rates for all withholding taxes and the differentiation should be on the basis of active and inactive taxpayers only.

All taxes withheld should be auto-populated in the portal to the credit of the beneficiary. Final Taxation Regime should be eliminated, and all withholding taxes should be available for adjustment and the operations wing of FBR should ensure that all persons whose taxes have been deducted file their tax returns.

Withholding agents should be given incentives in the form of 2% tax credit of the amount collected for facilitating the government. In addition to the above administrative/streamlining issues, withholding/ advance tax rates on below transactions should be reconsidered. a) Withholding tax rate be reduced to 0.25% for all distributors in line with the withholding taxes applicable on dealers and sub-dealers of fast-moving consumer goods. b) Withholding tax rates applicable on services is 8% minimum tax regardless of the actual taxable income of the service provider.

The nature of this tax effectively becomes indirect tax and increases the cost of doing business for service providers, hence, tax on services should be made adjustable. vi. Withholding tax deduction u/s 153 (1)(a) which is currently considered as minimum tax for all the suppliers (except manufacturers and listed companies) should be made adjustable at least for corporates appearing in active taxpayers’ list.