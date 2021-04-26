40 booked for attacking police

OKARA: Police on Sunday booked 40 accused, including women, on the charge of attacking a police party went to 4/1AL village to arrest a criminal.

According to the FIR, Sabzazar police officials along with SadAr Renala Khurd police went to the village to arrest an alleged thief Qaisar alias Jara.

The criminal escaped when he saw the police. In the meantime, more than 40 men and women holding batons, sticks, bricks and iron rods allegedly started beating the police party. The accused fled after beating the police party.