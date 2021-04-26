close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
April 26, 2021

Dry weather forecast

National

MULTAN: The local Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.5 degree centigrade and 21.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 39 per cent at 8am and 19 per cent at 5pm.

