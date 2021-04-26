Dry weather forecast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MULTAN: The local Met Office has forecast dry weather for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.
On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 37.5 degree centigrade and 21.0 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 39 per cent at 8am and 19 per cent at 5pm.