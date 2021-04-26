DG Agriculture predicts for better cotton crop during current year

MULTAN: Punjab Agriculture Director General Dr Anjum Ali has said that due to dry weather this year, better cotton crop would be expected and agriculture department will ensure seed monitoring.

The Agriculture DG expressed these views while talking to the PCGA chairman and other members during visit to Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association PCGA house here on Sunday.

He said that cotton crop was damaged due to the weather shift, but this year the weather would be favourable for the cotton. He said that the Pakistani growers would also get support in terms of rates at international market.

He informed that the government had allocated Rs 3 billion for white fly control and Rs 3 billion for cotton seed subsidy which was being released. Anjum Ali said that farmers were being registered for the Kisan Card and subsidy would be paid to cotton growers through e-vouchers, he maintained.