DC for ensuring supply of sugar as approved by govt

JHANG: The district administration has demanded the Punjab Cane Commissioner ensure supply of sugar as per approved quota for the Ramazan bazaars and open markets of the district.

It was demanded after receiving the report that the sugar mill management had sold sugar stocks, which were reserved as district quota before Ramazan. During an inspection of the Ramazan Bazaar of Satellite Town on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Ahmed told reporters that the Punjab government had allocated/approved supply of 3,790 metric tons sugar which was be sold at Rs 85 per kg as a relief to the public in the Ramazan. However, the assistant commissioner reported that 1,953MT sugar stocks of district quota had been sold by the management of a local sugar mill before Ramazan, the DC said.

He confirmed that the Punjab Cane Commissioner had been informed about the situation and it was demanded ensure the sugar supply as per approved quota to avoid shortage of sugar in the Ramazan bazaars and open markets of the district.

PO KILLED: A proclaimed offender, who was wanted in 12 cases of heinous crimes, was allegedly killed by the firing of his own accomplice here on Sunday.

According to the press note of the district police, a caller informed the police on an emergency call that some dacoits were looting citizens near bypass of Chiniot Road. The cops, on patrolling duty, rushed to the crime scene and on seeing the police party, the dacoits started firing and one of them fled. During the search, the dead body of a dacoit was found who was allegedly killed by the firing of his own accomplice. Later, the killed dacoit was identified as Bilal.