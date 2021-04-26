PPP to keep supporting Kashmiris in right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) vowed its stance that it will continue to fight for the rights of Kashmiris of self-determination.

“Imran Khan should apologise to the people for praying for Modi's success in elections and explain his position as to why he was sympathetic to Modi,” said President Women Wing of PPP Faryal Talpur, while chairing a meeting of the Parliamentary Board constituted by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the general elections in Azad Kashmir, which was held for the third day at Zardari House, Islamabad.

The PPP Parliamentary Board on Sunday interviewed the party ticket candidates of Mirpur division.

Addressing the meeting, Mrs. Faryal Talpur said that Bilawal was raising his voice for the rights of Kashmiris like his grandfather Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and great mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. She said that the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir are facing the barbarism of Modi today, while the incompetent and his incompetent government failed to fight the case of Kashmiris at the international level.

Faryal Talpur said that the youth, elders and women of Kashmir should support PPP in the elections. Bilawal Bhutto will never disappoint Kashmiris.

The meeting was attended by Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Chaudhry Latif Akbar, former prime minister Azad Kashmir Chaudhry Abdul Majeed, Chaudhry Yasin, Faisal Mumtaz Rathore, Sardar Javed Ayub, Chaudhry Pervez Ashraf, Nabila Ayub and others.