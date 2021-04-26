close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
110 bottles of liquor recovered

National

RAWALPINDI: Police have arrested a liquor supplier and recovered 110 bottles of liquor from his possession in the jurisdiction of Gujjar Khan police station. The police spokesman informed that, Gujjar Khan Police have intercepted a suspected vehicle during checking police recovered 110 bottles while the dealer identified as Dawood Ahmed run away from the scene.

