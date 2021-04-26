Admin responsible for corona SOPs implementation: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry Sunday said the army’s assistance had been sought for implementation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs), but mainly the public and civil administration was responsible for this. In a tweet, the minister said that to deal with the corona situation, citizens have a responsibility to comply with the corona SOPs. “The government health departments are taking all possible steps in this regard. Army assistance has been sought for implementation of SOPs, but mainly the citizens and civil administration are responsible for implementation of SOPs,” he maintained.