Illegally stored wheat recovered

MUZAFFARGARH: Police on Sunday recovered 10,000 maunds of illegally stored wheat from different areas of the district.

DSP Special Branch Muhammad Ibraheem Dareshak constituted special teams to identify and recover illegal stocks of wheat.

The teams conducted raids at various locations, including Rangpur, Juwana Bangla, Bhuttapur Bypass, Chowk Qureshi and Shah Jamal, and recovered 10,000 maunds of wheat and handed it over to the Food Department.

CONCERN: Farmers have expressed concern over closure of Talery Canal and demanded the government open it as early as possible.

The canal was under closure for the last seven months and the farmers had spent huge amounts to manage irrigation to wheat crop through tube-wells. The farmer said that mango crop was facing issue of water shortage.