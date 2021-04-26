PPP calls off NA-249 public meeting due to rise in corona cases

KARACHI: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has decided not to hold any public meeting in the NA-249 constituency of Karachi in connection with the upcoming by-election for the National Assembly seat. The PPP had earlier announced that it would hold a big public meeting in the constituency on Monday (today).

A statement issued on Sunday quoted Sindh Information and Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah as saying that the public meeting had been called off on the direction of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Shah said that the party chief had issued the directives to this effect in view of the surge in the cases of Covid-19 in the city as Pakistan fights against the third wave of the deadly viral disease.The information minister said that the provincial government of the PPP had since the beginning performed a leadership role in the country to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

He claimed that owing to the wise decision of the provincial government, the coronavirus situation in the province was not as adverse as that of the upcountry areas.He said that Sindh was the only province in the country where the provincial government had established a hospital (in Karachi) dedicated to treating the patients of the coronavirus.

He also said that the provincial government would establish more hospitals in other districts of the province to treat the patients of Covid-19 as well as other infectious diseases.

The information minister said that the Sindh government had established special wards at every hospital to admit the patients of Covid-19. He said that the Punjab health minister should focus on improving the health facilities in her province instead of criticising the Sindh government.