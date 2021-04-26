Two PIA planes carrying vaccine doses from China arrive

ISLAMABAD: Two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes carrying coronavirus vaccine doses from China arrived in Islamabad on Sunday. According to the PIA spokesperson, over 300,000 coronavirus vaccine doses arrived from PK6852, while the second flight PK6853 also reached Islamabad with more than 300,000 doses. In addition, a third flight will also reach Islamabad from China by 10pm today, the spokesperson added. According to the national flag carrier, Boeing 777s are being used to bring the coronavirus vaccine doses from China.