Prayers for Indian people devastated by corona: Shahbaz

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif expressed concern over the devastating situation in India due to COVID-19. In a tweet here Sunday, he said “humanity transcends religion & nationality at the time of death & disease. Prayers for people of India devastated by COVID-19. Hope better sense prevails & South Asian countries can focus on ensuring healthcare of our people instead of spending billions on destroying each other”.