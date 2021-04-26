close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
April 26, 2021

Govt has left people at mercy of corona: Ahsan

Top Story

I
INP
April 26, 2021

NAROWAL: The PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said the incumbent government has left people on mercy of coronavirus. Ahsan Iqbal while talking to media persons said the government should be ashamed as only over 900,000 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in a nation of 220 million. While criticising the prime minister, Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Khan never followed coronavirus related SOPs and now how will people listen to him.

Latest News

More From Top Story