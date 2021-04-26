For SOPs implementation…: Centre notifies army assistance to provinces

By our correspondents

ISLAMABAD: Amid sharp rise in deaths and infections, the Ministry of Interior on Sunday issued a notification stating that Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and the Islamabad Capital Territory will (in accordance with their needs) seek the help of the Pakistan Army to strictly implement the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The orders, however, do not apply to Sindh.

Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmad made the announcement via a statement and said that the decision to seek the assistance of the armed forces was taken during a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) for Coronavirus on Friday, April 23, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"This is a big decision (on part of the government to seek the help of the army) because, in our neighbouring country of India, 350,000 to 400,000 cases of coronavirus are being reported on a daily basis," said the minister, according to Geo News.

Despite the alarming situation, huge rush of apparently careless people was seen in the Sunday bazaars, which prompted warnings from government authorities about imposition of stricter restrictions.

Earlier, Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah warned that the provincial govern ment will impose a lockdown if the situation turns alarming in the province.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid also said Sunday that Pakistan is facing an alarming surge in the number of coronavirus cases which is putting immense pressure on hospitals.

Dr Yasmin said that the Punjab government is keeping a check on the situation on a regular basis, adding that if people don't pay heed to the coronavirus SOPs, then it will be compelled to impose a complete lockdown in the coming two to four days.

The Interior Ministry notification came as Pakistan reported 118 new coronavirus deaths on Sunday, raising the death toll to 795,627 nationwide as the country continues to grapple with the third wave of the infection.

As per official data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 55,128 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours from which 5,611 tests returned positive.

The positivity rate of the coronavirus in Pakistan stands at 10.17 percent.

Amid a third wave of the pandemic, the country has reported 739,818 COVID-19 cases so far since the infection was first reported last year. The number of active cases now stands at 795,627 with nationwide recoveries rising to 689,812.

Authorities have imposed a smart lockdown targeting 15 areas of Lahore, Geo News reported, as coronavirus cases surge in the city. According to sources, the lockdown has been imposed in 15 areas of Lahore till May 7.

On the other hand, the smart lockdown in various parts of Punjab has been extended till May 17.

As per the SOPs issued by authorities, business centres in Punjab will be closed at 6pm while Saturdays and Sundays will be holidays where businesses will remain shut. In addition, amusement parks, cinema halls, sports events, cultural festivals, and gatherings will be completely banned during the lockdown.

A week-long lockdown was imposed in Mardan to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was made at a meeting held with Secretary Home and Tribal Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ikramullah Khan, in the chair.

Expressing concern over the rising cases of the Covid-19 in Mardan, the meeting decided to impose a complete lockdown in the district from today (Monday). The meeting was told that 52 percent Covid-19 cases were recorded in Mardan. It prompted the government to take strict measures and close down the markets.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, PTI lawmaker Zahir Shah Toru appealed to the people to follow the SOPs to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He pointed out that the positivity ratio was increasing in Mardan compared to the other cities and was now one of the highest in the country. He added that the district administration, police force and other law-enforcement agencies would ensure the implementation of the lockdown in Mardan. He appealed to the traders and people to support the district administration in implementation of lockdown.

Meanwhile, authorities in Islamabad sealed over a hundred shops and arrested over 300 people, including shopkeepers, for violating the coronavirus SOPs.

The Pakistan Army soldiers accompanied the authorities for the operation.

Earlier, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who is also NCOC chairman, had shared that the country is already utilising 90 percent of its total gas production and the country may face a shortage of oxygen if the situation is not controlled. Hospitals in the entire country are running out of space owing to influx of a large number corona patients.