PFUJ condemns murder of journalist

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) has strongly condemned the murder of journalist Abdul Wahid Raesani in Quetta who was killed by unknown assailants in a firing incident on Qambrani road near bank colony.
Abdul Wahid Raesani, who was working with a local daily Azadi as a reporter, breathed his last at the hospital due to serious injuries.
PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi in a press statement on Sunday demanded immediate arrest of killers of innocent journalist.
PFUJ leadership urged the provincial government to provide safety and security to the journalists.