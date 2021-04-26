Govt urged to declare Mansehra calamity-hit

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Sardar Muhammad Yousuf has demanded the government to declare Mansehra a calamity-hit district.

“The recent hail and winds storms have destroyed the standing crops in Pakhal, Siran and Konsh valleys and the government should declare these and other affected areas as calamity-hit to compensate the affected farmers,” he told reporters at his residence here on Sunday.

He said that the farmers had already been suffering financial losses because of the novel coronavirus and recent rough weather multiplied the woes of farmers. “I have also moved a resolution in the provincial assembly demanding the government to declare the hails and windstorms affected areas of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the calamity-hit to compensate the affected farmers,” said Yousuf.

He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan should order the district administrations to carry out a damage survey as early as possible.