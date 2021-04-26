Doctor among 31 more die of Covid-19 in KP

PESHAWAR: The coronavirus continued to target healthcare providers as another doctor died of Covid-19 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday.

So far, 64 doctors have died of the coronavirus in the province.

The latest victim of the deadly disease is Dr Mohammad Ali. He was a psychiatrist by profession and was serving at a private medical college in Peshawar.

Dr Mohammad Ali had contracted the virus a few days ago and was admitted to a private hospital in the city, where he died on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the fatal virus claimed 31 more lives in KP, taking the toll to 3,134. Of 31 fatalities, eight died in Mardan alone, followed by Peshawar with six deaths.

Mardan has been on top in terms of reporting high mortality and positive cases of the coronavirus.

Besides causing deaths of people from all walks of life, the coronavirus has badly affected members of the medical profession.

A number of doctors and healthcare providers suffered from the viral infection, some of them developed complications and were hospitalised.

Most of them recovered and joined their respective institutions to serve the patients.

Meanwhile, the public and private sector hospitals continued receiving patients mostly suffering from coronavirus.

There is limited space in hospitals now and patients and their attendants had to use their connections in getting a bed particularly when the patient is serious and needed the intensive care unit. The Lady Reading Hospital is playing a key role in the pandemic.

The hospital has been dedicated to corona patients only where 485 beds had been arranged for the patients suffering from infectious disease. Out of 485 beds, 428 beds are occupied by the Covid-19 patients.

There was no vacant bed in the ICU as all 38 beds were occupied by critical patients.

According to doctors in LRH, over two dozen patients required the ICU facility but there was no further space or ventilator in the hospital.

The Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) administration has arranged 106 beds for corona patients and 102 beds were occupied on Sunday. The Hayatabad Medical Complex has 178 beds reserved for corona patients where 156 beds remained in use of the patients. Similarly, the hospital has a total of 60 ventilators in which 38 are meant for corona patients.

Out of 38,31 beds in the ICU were occupied by the critical corona patients.

Since Mardan has become the most vulnerable place in the province where the government finally announced complete lockdown due to its high number of fatalities and positive cases, the Mardan Medical Complex (MMC) is the only health facility to cope with the pandemic.

The hospital administration is constantly under criticism from patients and their attendants complaining about the lack of oxygen and proper check-up by senior doctors, it is the only health facility handling patients of Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda and even the nearby places of Swabi district.

According to the MMC media manager, seven patients died on Sunday from coronavirus, four women and three men. The MMC administration had arranged 222 beds for the corona patients in which 185 were occupied. Presently, there are 16 patients in the ICU but according to the hospital authorities, the condition of 17 patients was critical.