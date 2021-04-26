NAB starts probe into Rs850m embezzlement against Nadir Magsi, others

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur has sought records of development schemes in district Qambar-Shahdadkot, and included PPP’s MNA Amir Magsi and MPA Nadir Magsi into the investigation.
Reports said the NAB Sukkur in this regard had written a letter to the deputy commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot asking the record of Rs850 million funds being used for development schemes in Qambar-Shahdadkot from 2008 to 2013. Meanwhile, Qambar-Shahdadkot MNA Amir Magsi and MPA Nadir Magsi have been accused of embezzlement of Rs850 million in the developments projects of Rs2 billion for Qambar-Shahdadkot. The NAB Sukkur started probing both PPP parliamentarians. The contracts of road construction in district Qambar-Shahdadkot were mostly awarded to two contractors Bilawal Sheikh and Parso Ram during the 2010 floods. The NAB has summoned the deputy commissioner Qambar-Shahdadkot on April 29. He is to appear before the DG NAB office, Sukkur, along with all the required records.