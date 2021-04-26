PTI largest party of middle, lower classes: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said even today the PTI was the largest party of the middle class and lower middle class, the poor people expect that if anyone could give justice in Pakistan, it was only the PTI.

The minister said this in his video message in connection with the foundation day of the ruling party. He added that Imran Khan’s dream was to establish a modern Islamic welfare state, this was the same dream that Allama Iqbal

saw, Quaid-i-Azam struggled for it.

Fawad said today only Prime Minister Imran Khan was expected to move towards the Pakistan of Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam. He noted that premier laid the foundation of his politics on the slogan of change, his dream was to establish a modern Islamic welfare state.

“Even today, the PTI is the largest party in the middle class and lower middle class, the people expect that if anyone can give justice, it is only the PTI,” the minister maintained. He said 25 years ago on this day, Imran Khan founded the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and few people hoped that they would be able to defeat these two political parties. He said Imran Khan based his politics on the slogan of change and promised a new Pakistan.

“The promise of a new Pakistan and change was to lay the foundation of a state in Pakistan in which the law is the same for the strong and the weak. And, if Imran Khan wanted, he would have compromised with Pervez Musharraf and become the prime minister,” he claimed. He said the Lahore rally in 2011 proved to be a turning point for the PTI and Imran Khan became the hub and centre of country’s politics.