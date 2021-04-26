Kidnappings on the rise in Kashmore-Kandhkot area

SUKKUR: The law and order situation in district Kashmore-Kandhkot remains precarious as kidnapping for ransom cases were on the rise.

Reports said some criminals ambushed a house of a villager in the jurisdiction of PS Ghouspur, and after ransacking, they also abducted a 45-year-old man, identified as Dil Murad Nindvani. The local residents protested against the kidnapping and blocked the main Indus Highway, which disturbed the flow of intra-city traffic for several hours. They have also been protesting against the local police for not registering FIRs against these incidents. The protesters later dispersed after an assurance given by the DSP Kandhkot to register an FIR against the criminals. Meanwhile, reports said as many as eight men were still in the captivity of dacoits that included three traders from Quetta, two students and a man from Kandhkot.