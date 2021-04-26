Govt has left people at mercy of corona: Ahsan

NAROWAL: The PMLN leader Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said the incumbent government has left people on mercy of coronavirus.

Ahsan Iqbal while talking to media persons said the government should be ashamed as only over 900,000 people have been vaccinated against coronavirus in a nation of 220

million. While criticising the prime minister, Ahsan Iqbal said that Imran Khan never followed coronavirus related SOPs and now how will people listen to him.