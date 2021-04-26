ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said on Sunday the investigation into billions of rupee mega corruption sugar, flour, money laundering, fake accounts, abuse of authority, assets beyond means and fake housing society scams would be brought to logical conclusion without caring about any pressure or intimidation as per law.

“The NAB took action against all those who were untouchable against whom any punitive measures were incomprehensible and the NAB had filed 1,269 references against such influential elements in various accountability courts where law will take its own course of action,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said the NAB and corruption can’t go together but NAB and Pakistan go together. “During the last three years, NAB has directly or indirectly recovered Rs487 billion and deposited in the national exchequer,” he said.

He advised all those who criticise NAB to have a look over its performance and also read NAB Ordinance as the anti-corruption body, since its inception, has recovered unprecedented Rs790 billion which is the best performance of any anti-corruption organisation. He said the performance of NAB has appreciated by reputed national and international