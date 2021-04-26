close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2021

Defamation suit against Imran adjourned till 26th

National

Our Correspondent
LAHORE: An additional district and sessions court on Saturday adjourned the hearing of a defamation suit filed by PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif against Prime Minister Imran Khan till April 26.

The counsel of Imran moved an application before the court to make inquiries against Shahbaz Sharif as part of the record in this case. The court after receiving the application summoned the counsel of both parties for arguments.

As per case details, in 2017, Shahbaz Sharif had sent a Rs 10 billion defamation notice to PTI Chairman Imran Khan. The notice, which had been filed under Sections 4 and 9 of the Defamation Ordinance 2002, stated that Imran accused Shahbaz of making him a financial offer for his 'silence over the Panama Papers case'.

