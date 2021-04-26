67 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 67 more patients died from COVID19 and another 3,056 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Sunday, the death toll reached 7,964, while confirmed cases became 288,598 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 28,207 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,482,189 in the province.

After 7,964 fatalities and recovery of a total of 233,655 patients, including 2,420 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 46,979 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.