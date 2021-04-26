Pak-India peoples’ forum lauds Edhi foundation

LAHORE: Pakistan India Peoples’ Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) has welcomed the heartfelt concern expressed by the people of Pakistan for the people of India as they struggle to overcome the impact of Covid-19 pandemic which knows no borders or nationalities.

The PIPFPD said it appreciates the Edhi Foundation offer for their support in offering healthcare assistance to the people of India. In a letter to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Managing Trustee Faisal Edhi, offered leading a health mission to India comprising 50 medically equipped ambulances and technical staff.

The forum said the governments of the region have recognised the fundamental importance of working together, but the historical baggage of an unresolved past has repeatedly derailed cooperation.

It said Prime Minister Modi in March 2020 proposed that SAARC nations chalks out a common strategy to fight Coronavirus”, but the project of sharing resources, expertise and evolving SAARC Pandemic protocols on our borders floundered on the Pakistan-India hostility.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has tweeted a message of solidarity with Indians battling the Covid wave and emphasised the need to confront “this global challenge confronting humanity together,” the forum said, and urged the two governments give substance to Covid diplomacy and facilitate cross border health missions in true spirit.