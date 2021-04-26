close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
April 26, 2021

Youth dies in accident

April 26, 2021

LAHORE: A 22-year-old youth lost his life in a road accident in the Badami Bagh area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Asif. It was reported that Asif was on his way on a tractor trolley when the vehicle overturned. As a result, Asif got fatal injuries and died on the spot. Body was shifted to morgue.

