Mon Apr 26, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2021

Prayers for Indian people devastated by Covid-19: Shahbaz

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
April 26, 2021

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif expressed concern over the devastating situation in India due to COVID-19. In a tweet here Sunday, he said “humanity transcends religion & nationality at the time of death & disease. Prayers for people of India devastated by COVID-19. Hope better sense prevails & South Asian countries can focus on ensuring healthcare of our people instead of spending billions on destroying each other”.

