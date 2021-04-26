April 29 by-polls: Who was named favourite leader by NA-249 voters ?

ISLAMABAD: Ahead of the April 29 by-elections, Prime Minister Imran Khan has been named by voters of Karachi’s NA-249 constituency as their favourite political leader, maintaining an edge over PMLN’s Nawaz Sharif.

In two out of three polls conducted, PM Imran Khan was named as the favourite, while in the third, Nawaz Sharif was declared the most popular. Ipsos, Pulse Consultant, and Gallup Pakistan released survey findings based on the opinion of 1,200 to 1,400 registered voters of the constituency.

All the three surveys took place between April 10 and April 20, 2021. In the survey carried out by Ipsos, PM Imran Khan was the most popular leader in the constituency with 20pc of the respondents choosing him.

Of the remaining, 16pc said Nawaz Sharif, 16pc said Mustafa Kamal, 5pc said Khadim Hussain Rizvi, 4pc said Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, 4pc said Maryam Nawaz Sharif, 3pc said Maulana Fazlur Rehman, 3pc said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, 1pc said Sirajul Haq, 1pc said Asif Ali Zardari, 1pc said Shahbaz Sharif was their preferred choice.

Interestingly, 18pc said that none of the above-mentioned leaders was their favourite.

In the poll by Pulse Consultant, on the question of preferred leader answered by constituency voters, 18pc said that they preferred Prime Minister Imran Khan, after which 16pc declared Pak Sarzameen Party leader Mustafa Kamal as their favorite, 10pc chose Nawaz Sharif, 7pc said Khadim Hussain Rizvi, 6pc said Benazir Bhutto, 5pc said Farooq Sattar, 4pc said Pervez Musharraf, 3pc said Maryam Nawaz and 2pc said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui was their favourite.

In contrast to the two polls, in a Gallup Pakistan poll, 20pc of voters in the constituency favoured PMLN chief Nawaz Sharif.

Among others, 19pc declared PM Imran Khan as their favorite, 8pc said PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, 5pc said Pervez Musharraf, 3pc said Mustafa Kamal, 3pc said Fazlur Rehman, 2pc said Maryam Nawaz, 1pc said Shahbaz Sharif, 1pc said Asif Ali Zardari, 1pc said Sirajul Haq, and 1pc said Benazir Bhutto was their favorite leader. The remaining 22pc said no leader among those mentioned qualifies as their favourite.

Not only did PM Imran Khan got elected by respondents of two out of three surveys as their favourite political leader, PTI was chosen as the preferred political party. Of the respondents to the Ipsos Pakistan survey, 15pc indicated PTI as their first choice, whereas 19pc of those responding to the Pulse Consultant survey chose PTI as their preferred party.

Among the respondents to the Gallup Pakistan survey, however, 19pc chose PMLN as their party of choice while 16 percent seemed to vote for PTI, 11 percent to MQM Pakistan, 10 percent to PPP, 8 percent to PSP, 5 percent for banned-outfit TLP, one percent for JUIF and one percent for independent candidates, while 22 percent voters said they did not decide whom to vote.

Gallup Pakistan and Ipsos surveys revealed that contrary to 2018 general elections, the number of voters has been decreased for PTI and PMLN. The PTI has lost most, as in 2018, 27 percent agreed to vote for the party but in the recent survey the number decreased by 11 percent and only 16 percent seemed to be casting vote for the ruling PTI in the same constituency.

Although, the PMLN has also lost four percent but reached at the top of the survey with 19 percent voters and became the most famous party in the constituency.

In Ipsos 2018 survey, 31 percent agreed to vote for PTI but with 16 percent decrease, only 15 percent voters are ready to vote for the PTI and the PMLN with one percent decrease, became the second top in the constituency after PTI with 14 percent votes.

Replying to a question about their second choice for vote, 16 percent said they were ready to vote for PMLN, 13 percent for PPP, 7 percent for banned TLP, 7 percent for PSP, 6 percent for MQM Pakistan, 5 percent for PTI, 3 percent for JUIF and one percent for independent candidates, while 24 percent refused to answer about their second choice for voting.

Pulse consultants and Ipsos surveys also said PSP seemed at top over the question for a favourite party.

In Pulse survey, 12 percent agreed to vote for PSP, 9 percent for banned TLP, 7 percent for PMLN, 6 percent for MQM Pakistan, 5 percent for PTI, 3 percent each for PPP, JUIF and Jamaat-e-Islami, while 31 percent thought had no second choice for the vote.

In Ipsos survey, 10 percent termed PSP as favourite party for second choice, 8 percent TLP, 7 percent for MQM Pakistan, 5 percent for PTI, 4 percent each for PMLN and PPP, 2 percent for JUIF, and one percent liked JI for second choice, while 50 percent said they did not decide who should be their second choice while 7 percent said they did not vote except their favourite party. It is evident in all three surveys that a number of voters were ready to vote on the polling day on April 29. Some 83 percent in Galup Pakistan, 73 percent in Ipsos, and 55 percent in Pulse survey seemed ready to vote.

All three survey companies have predicted a close competition, with the role of undecided voters as an important aspect to factor in. And with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan declared a banned outfit, the voters base will likely see a mass exodus of voters, as no candidate can contest under the TLP banner.

Favourite political party in 2018 elections: A look at the findings from the surveys by Ipsos and Gallup Pakistan, which also asked respondents to indicate which party they voted for in the 2018 elections, reveals that the PTI was the favourite back then as well. A majority of the Gallup Pakistan respondents — 27% — said that they voted for PTI, followed by 23pc saying they voted for PMLN, 18pc saying they chose MQM-P at the time, 10pc saying they cast the ballot in favour of PPP and 5pc saying they voted for the now banned TLP.

On the other hand, respondents to the Ipsos survey demonstrated an even stronger liking for the PTI, with 31pc saying they voted for the party. The remaining 19pc voted for PML-N, 18pc for MQM-P, 7pc for the now proscribed TLP and 5pc for the PPP.