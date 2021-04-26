close
Mon Apr 26, 2021
April 26, 2021

Security forces foil terrorism bid in Bajaur operation

PESHAWAR: The security forces on Sunday recovered a huge cache of ammunition during intelligence based search and strike operation in Bajaur and foiled the nefarious designs of anti-state elements.

According to the district administration, the security forces acting on a tip off conducted raids in Tehsil Lowi Mamond of district Bajaur near Pak-Afghan borderand recovered huge cache of explosive material, mortar shells, hand grenades and rockets. The ammunition and explosive material was to be used for terrorism bid on the eve of Eidul Fitr, the district administration confirmed and added that it was the second successful operation by the security forces in a month.

