NAVTTC to set up 75 high-tech skill centres

Islamabad : The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) is going to establish 75 high-tech skill centres across Pakistan to equip the Pakistani youth with the latest technical skills.

According to officials, the centres will have the latest technological facilities for imparting skill training to the youth, including smart labs, facilitation, job placement and business incubation centres.

They will train 2,000 teachers to provide youth with the high-tech environment as well as the employment and entrepreneurship counselling. The NAVTTC will host an online national conference on the matter today (Monday).

The one-day event is expected to obtain valuable suggestions from all TVET stakeholders and public sector institutions for establishing 75 high-tech skill centres.

The officials said the proposed centres would be equipped with the state-of-the-art technological facilities for imparting training to Pakistani youth with the purpose of enhancing employment opportunities for Pakistani youth at home and abroad.