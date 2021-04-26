Rawalpindi : The spirit of oneness and brotherhood will be promoted to make Rawalpindi a hub of peace by thwarting every conspiracy to endanger the peace of our homeland at present being promoted with the crutches of foreign aid, says a press release.

These views were expressed by religious scholars from different schools of thought in a joint statement at ‘Mohsina-e- Insaniyat’ Conference held the Zain-ul-Abidin Hall on the occasion of the Universal ‘Ayyam-e-Huzn’ announced by Quaid-i-Millat Jafaria Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi. Divisional Khatib Jamia Masjid Hanafia Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, Senior Member Peace Committee Shaukat Abbas Jafari, President Jamiat-e-Ahl-e-Sunnat Rawalpindi Qazi Zahoor Elahi Qadri, Central Secretary Information TNFJ Allama Syed Qamar Haider Zaidi, President Federal Capital Allama Raja Basharat Hussain Imami addressed the conference while renowned Khatib and intellectual Allama Dr. Syed Shabia Al Hassan Rizvi presided over it.