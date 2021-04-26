110 bottles of liquor recovered

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a liquor supplier and recovered 110 bottles of liquor from his possession in the jurisdiction of Gujjar Khan police station here on Sunday.

The police spokesman informed that, Gujjar Khan Police have intercepted a suspected vehicle during checking police recovered 110 bottles while the dealer identified as Dawood Ahmed run away from the scene.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started an investigation.

SP Saddar Division appreciated the police team adding that other facilitators of liquor suppliers must be arrested. He directed the officials to take strict action against anti-social elements without any discrimination.