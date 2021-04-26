Teachers resent allowance denial

Islamabad : The associate professors of Islamabad's government colleges have resented the 'denial' of the disparity reduction allowance.

According to them, the DRA is paid to all other BPS 1-19 federal government employees at the rate of 25 per cent of the running basic pay.

The associate professors said their original pay scale was BPS-19 and their basic pay was adjusted to BPS-20's on the basis of the higher time scale but they'd not received DRA yet.

They also complained that they're not paid BPS-20 rental ceiling, transport monetisation, and senior post, orderly and entertainment allowances as their regular pay scale was BPS-19.

The senior teachers, including women, urged the finance secretary and other relevant authorities to step in to address their misery.

Professor Tahir Mahmood of the Federal Government College Teachers Association said the teachers were nation builders, so they deserved the due respect from the society, especially the authorities. He called for the regular payment of DRA to associate professors.